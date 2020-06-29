The City of Thunder Bay is continuing to resume some summer programs as part of Phase 2 of Ontario’s re-opening plan.
Registrations are now open for children’s summer camps and playground programs, although each program will be modified in order to comply with public health guidelines during the COVID-19 pandemic. Activities will be primarily outdoors and programs will have capacity limits, screening, physical distancing and enhanced cleaning and disinfecting.
The free supervised Playgrounds Program is now open for registration along with summer camps at Current River and Delaney arenas. Registration will be taken only over the phone at 625-8463.
Sandy Beach will be open to the public again on July 6 with increased supervision, physical distancing and a larger roped swimming area.
Outdoor pools remain closed for summer but some city splash pads will re-open on July 8. With construction on the Boulevard Lake’s dam, low water will also keep the lake closed.
North End Recreation Centre, County Park and Franklin Park splash pads will operate Wednesday through Sunday from noon until 7 p.m. Fencing will be installed around the splash pads and access monitored and co-ordinated by splash pad attendant staff to control how many people use the facility as well as physical distancing within the park.
Features with common touch points will be kept out of service.
The splash pad at Prince Arthur’s Landing may re-open after a review. A report will be presented to council with recommendations in July.
North McIntyre, Oliver Road, Current River and West Thunder community centres will re-open for limited activities between now and July 20.
Community event licences are cancelled until July 31 and the Fort William Stadium will remain closed until Aug. 31, as well as the 55 Plus Centre.
(This story was originally published on June 25, 2020)
