Sudbury-based Science North has received $55,000 to go ahead with week-long summer science camps across Northwestern Ontario.
The funding announced on Thursday by the province is in addition to $850,000 that was earmarked for upgrades to the main facility in Sudbury, which is to open its doors today.
In the Northwest, summer camps are to be held in Dryden, Kenora, Sioux Lookout and Thunder Bay.
Registration and location information is available online at sciencenorth.ca.
