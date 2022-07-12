Magnus Theatre has unveiled the Boshcoff Summer Stage.
The new outdoor stage is located adjacent to their building in Waverley Park and features a covered stage and area for an audience to enjoy theatre outdoors, stay dry and stay safe.
“Right now we don’t know where the pandemic’s going,” said Thom Currie, artistic director for Magnus Theatre.
He added that with news of a seventh wave of COVID-19 that having an outdoor space to host shows gives Magnus a way to social distance when necessary, making sure that everybody is safe.
Since the beginning of the pandemic, Magnus Theatre has had to make changes, first closing down and then having to limit attendance in accordance with public health restrictions.
“With this space, we kind of went, well we’re gonna be able to fit about 150 in here once everything is done and it’s open air,” said Currie.
Now with mandates lifted, Currie said “there is an equal amount of people that are still not comfortable,” and having the outdoor space gives them the ability to make people comfortable.
The theatre has also updated the ventilation in the physical building.
Financially it has been tough for Magnus to survive the pandemic, said Currie. Magnus employees 20 full-time along with 70 artists through a season.
Currie credits the theatre’s ability to adapt along with assistance from all levels of government and support from the community to survive the pandemic.
The theatre’s summer show is Home: A Bluegrass Celebration, which runs from July 14-30. It will be the first show presented on the Boshcoff Summer Stage.
Currie hopes to see the summer stage used by bands and other performers to help make Waverley Park “become a hub for activity again that is a little more community based.”
The Boshcoff Summer Stage has been named after the city’s former mayor, who led the city from 1997 to 2003, and who was also a federal member of Parliament from 2004 to 2008. The stage was named after him due to a generous financial donation to the theatre.
“Ken came to us, you know, and that was the thing, he heard we were going to do this and he just stepped up and went ‘yeah, I want to be a part of this,’” said Currie.
Boshcoff was “looking to do a bit more for Magnus,” and the idea of the outdoor theatre seemed “to be quite serendipitous.”
To help even more, Boshcoff created a foundation which helped him leverage his donation more.
“The Canadian government has allowed the financial houses to allow individuals to basically create their own foundation, which means that what might give for $1,000 now has $3,000 value,” he explained
“It’s a great way to pay back those people who’ve been so charitable in kind over the years, so now those people who always wanted to do a bit more now you can do a bit more and and finally realize some state tax savings from it too,” said Boshcoff.
Boshcoff added “the city has the best summers in the world and now it is time for people to get outside and see what we have . . . and enjoy the quality of entertainment that we have to offer here.”
