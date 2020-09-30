The outdoor street patio on Red River Road is set to close today after a successful season that started in mid July.
Red River Road from Court Street to St. Paul Steet will close in both directions from Thursday to Saturday so the StrEATery dining areas and barriers can be taken down.
“The StrEATery is a great example of the City and the BIA (business improvement area) partnering to support local businesses. We’re glad the community came out to enjoy the space,” said Kayla Dixon, the city’s director of engineering and operations, in a media release.
“We will be looking for feedback from residents and businesses to assess future implementations.”
