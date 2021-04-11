The St. John ambulance Spring Into Summer 2021 Trailer Draw could help make people start dreaming about summer camping.
It offers a chance to win the grand prize of a 2021 Grey Wolf trailer from Recreation World.
“It’s a super fantastic looking trailer and different from the trailer that we’ve had in previous years,” said Diana Sustawenko, the executive director of St. John Ambulance, Northwestern Ontario. “The community really needs to come out and have a look at that and they will be pleased with what they see once we open the trailer for viewing.”
The second prize is a Honda EU-3000 IF inverter RV generator with “an amazing” six-year warranty from J&J Sports.
The third prize is a Wilderness System Radar 115 Series Fishing Kayak which comes with a paddle, power and paddle capabilities and a live well.
The fun begins with two early bird draws, on April 21 and June 23. Winners of the early bird draws will be re-entered for a chance to win the major prizes.
Early prizes include a KOA package for a two-night stay in the deluxe rental cabin for four people and includes the driving range, mini golf and firewood; a gift certificate from Chaltrek Work and Play Outdoors; a four-night stay from Kashabowie River Resort in a fabulous cabin on Lake Shebandowan which includes a boat and motor rental for four people; a fishing package from D&R Sporting Goods that includes rods, reels, life jackets and “all kinds of goodies,” and an outdoor ultimate hiking package from KCM Outdoor which includes safety equipment, and a sports training GPS watch.
“We are really hoping that the community will support this endeavour once again because all the money raised from this biggest fundraiser of the year, goes directly back to support all of our community service programs which includes our medical first response program, therapy dogs, youth, car seat safety and our Grade 3 and Grade 6 school safety education programs,” said Sustawenko.
Tickets will remain at $10 this year and are currently available at 510 Fort William Rd. at St. John Ambulance office. Draw date is Aug. 24 at 2 p.m. at St John Ambulance. Draw entrants don’t need to be present to win.
