A Kenora-area First Nation has received a $515,000 provincial grant so it can develop healing programs to cope with psychological “old wounds” associated with ongoing burial investigations at the former St. Mary’s Indian Residential School.
“We are opening old wounds, and the process is difficult and warrants utmost care every step of the way,” Wauzhushk Onigum Nation Chief Chris Skead said this week in a provincial news release.
Skead added: “We are recognizing the systemic barriers our survivors have continued to face that have prevented any healing from occurring all these decades.”
The federal government has put in $70,000 for the same initiative, the release said.
“Canada failed to protect the rights of Indigenous children,” federal Indigenous Services Minister Patty Hajdu said. “They were often taken from their families and cultures and subjected to living conditions that failed to nurture and protect them.”
The St. Mary’s school was operated by the Catholic Church between 1897 and 1972.
According to a federal backgrounder, 150,000 Indigenous children had been removed from their families by the time most of the 139 residential schools across the country had been shut down by the mid-1970s.
By 2006, when the Indian Residential School Settlement Agreement was reached between First Nations and the federal government, about 8,000 of the country’s 80,000 residential-school survivors lived in Ontario, the provincial news release said.
In 2008, former prime minister Stephen Harper apologized in the House of Commons “to acknowledge the inter-generational damage caused by (the schools) to former students, their families and communities.”
A national crisis line for residential school survivors can be reached at 1-866-925-4419.
