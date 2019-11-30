Dominic Pasqualino has been laid off twice in the 32 years he’s worked for the city’s Bombardier plant.
“You’d go down to the unemployment office,” he said. “You’d look at a bulletin board that had some jobs, none of them looked very good. There were limited training opportunities or if they were there, I wasn’t aware of them.”
Fortunately for the Bombardier employees laid off this month and next, a new labour action centre has been opened at the Unifor office on West Gore Street.
The centre will offer job training opportunities, help with resumes and job interviews and counselling.
“It’s a great thing for them to have that,” said Pasqualino at the centre’s grand opening on Friday. “When I got laid off there were none of these supports.”
“I’d really like to stress none of us want to be in this position,” he added. “We’d much rather be in a position where they are doing what they love and they have a passion for it. That’s building these trains and subway cars. At the end of the day, it’s frustrating we’re going through this process but we’re thankful for it.”
On Nov. 8, 122 people were laid off from the plant. Another 174 layoffs are expected on Dec. 6 and 120 more on Dec. 20 for a total of 416 jobs lost.
