Thirty support workers who assist people with disabilities in Dryden, Fort Frances and Kenora recently inked a new three-year contract that includes wage increases and a lump-sum payments of up to $1,000.
The contract for the Community Support Northwest workers runs until July 2023 and offers total wage increases of eight to 10.5 per cent over the life of the collective agreement, a Unifor union news release said last month.
Under the new contract, the top rate of pay is $23 per hour.
Benefits include expanded vacation time, additional sick days and increases to mileage and meal allowances, the release added.
