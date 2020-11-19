A new case of COVID-19 was reported in the Kenora region by the Northwestern Health Unit on Wednesday. The followup has begun with the person involved and their contacts.
The health unit is urging the public to practise prevention measures as cases of the deadly virus rise. In the last 17 days there have been 10 positive cases of COVID-19, and in three of the cases the individuals have been hospitalized due to symptoms and risk factors.
The Kenora region is seeing a positive rate that is six times higher than it was in the summer and is now similar to some areas in southern Ontario.
