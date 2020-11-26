Frances Ewacha joined the centenarian club on Wednesday, reaching 100 years of age.
Family members had to be creative for a distanced celebration and planned a drive-by with a brief stop at her residence at Jasper Place long-term care home to sing happy birthday.
“All of the passenger sides of our cars will be decorated, we will all get out of our cars wearing masks and we will stand in front of our own cars and sing Nanny happy birthday,” said Chrissy Klaas, Frances Ewacha’s granddaughter.
See the full story with pictures in the print and digital editions of The Chronicle-Journal.
