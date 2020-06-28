Poverty-Free Thunder Bay is asking people to share their stories of using free city transit during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The organization, which works to end poverty for all Thunder Bay citizens, said in a news release the virus did what lobbying and logic could not by temporarily removing bus fares and the burden they place on low-income individuals.
“We want to find out what this has meant to people who use public transit to grocery shop, get to work or attend medical appointments,” the group said.
Poverty Free Thunder Bay has launched a survey so people can share their experiences using transit while the fares were suspended.
The city will reinstate bus fares next month. Poverty Free Thunder Bay plans to ask city council to establish a day each month where fares are suspended. They will then push to set aside one day a week with no fares.
The survey is open until July 20 and available at www.surveymonkey.com/r/25KWJBM.
(This story was originally published on June 23, 2020)
