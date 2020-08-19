As work continues on the City of Thunder Bay’s COVID-19 reopening plans, an online survey has been started for the 55 Plus centre programs.
The online survey is to assess the comfort-level with people on the reopening of the centres that include the Thunder Bay 55 Plus Centre and the West Arthur Community Centre 55 Plus programs.
The information is expected to help inform when the centres may reopen and what programming will take place along with gauging comfort-levels of patrons with safety measures.
No date has been set for the opening of the centres that have been closed since the pandemic started.
