The Thunder Bay Public Library is looking for residential school survivors to share their stories as part of the Stories of Anishinaabe Resilience (SOAR) project.
The library was successful in applying for a grant for the project from the Government of Canada Heritage Fund for Commemorating the History and Legacy of Residential Schools, Celebration and Commemoration Program.
The goal of the SOAR project centres around increasing awareness of the history and legacy of St. Joseph’s Residential School that was located on the current site of Pope John Paul II School.
See the full story in the print and digital editions of The Chronicle-Journal.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.