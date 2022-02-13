A 46-year-old Vancouver man was charged with obstructing police and other offences Monday after Dryden provincial police arrested a man they say fled from a vehicle.
Police said officers first encountered the accused on Monday around 11 a.m. after a vehicle sped away from a Highway 17 traffic stop.
Officers located the man about 90 minutes later on foot after the suspect vehicle was abandoned on Dryden’s Bedworth Avenue, a provincial news release said.
In addition to obstructing a police officer, Andrew Gillis was charged with dangerous driving, flight from police and driving while prohibited, the release said.
Gillis remained in custody Friday, the release said. None of the charges have been proven in court.
