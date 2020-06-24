A Thunder Bay man is facing a series of charges after struggling with police on Monday.
Uniform patrol officers with the Thunder Bay Police Service responded to a call of a disturbance in the 1700 block of East Arthur Street around 2:30 p.m.
Officers became involved in a physical altercation with a male, who struck an officer at the scene. While being placed under arrest, the man grabbed onto an officer’s firearm. The suspect grabbed the pistol grip, forcing the officer to pull his leg away.
The arrest was completed after a brief struggle.
The 25-year-old accused was charged with assaulting a peace officer, two counts of disarming a police officer, resisting a peace officer and three counts of breach of probation.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.