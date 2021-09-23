City police are looking for possible suspects involved in two recent robberies at convenience stores.
Police first responded to a reported robbery on Sept. 6 around 4:30 p.m. at the Circle K store at 340 May Street North.
A male made demands for cash and store merchandise from the store clerk while armed with a knife. The suspect fled on foot with an undisclosed amount of cash and some merchandise.
The accused was described as an Indigenous male, about five-feet-five 5-foot-5 with a slim build. He wore a blue hoodie, black pants and a bandana around his face and was also carrying a black backpack.
Police responded to a second robbery at the Circle K store at 1315 Arthur Street East around 12:25 a.m. on Sept. 11.
