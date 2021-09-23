Pair of Circle Ks robbed

The Thunder Bay Police Service is distributing still images from surveillance footage showing a suspect police believe to be responsible for a pair of robberies.

 Submitted photo

City police are looking for possible suspects involved in two recent robberies at convenience stores.

Police first responded to a reported robbery on Sept. 6 around 4:30 p.m. at the Circle K store at 340 May Street North.

A male made demands for cash and store merchandise from the store clerk while armed with a knife. The suspect fled on foot with an undisclosed amount of cash and some merchandise.

The accused was described as an Indigenous male, about five-feet-five 5-foot-5 with a slim build. He wore a blue hoodie, black pants and a bandana around his face and was also carrying a black backpack.

Police responded to a second robbery at the Circle K store at 1315 Arthur Street East around 12:25 a.m. on Sept. 11.

