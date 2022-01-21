Sioux Lookout provincial police are seeking a man who was wearing a decorative sweater when he stole $1,000 worth of equipment from a King Street business.
Police said the man was caught on camera in the early morning of Jan. 14 when he made off with a laptop and other items.
He was wearing a grey sweater with a snowflake pattern across the front and back, green snow pants and black gloves, police said Thursday in a news release.
Anyone with information can contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122.
