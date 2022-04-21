The Ontario Office of the Fire Marshal and provincial police continue to probe a “suspicious” fire that broke out last week at a Longlac apartment unit.
Police said no one was injured in the April 13 fire, which occurred just before 8 p.m. inside the one-storey building on Kenogami Road.
“The fire was quickly brought under control (and) contained to the single unit,” a provincial news release said.
Anyone with information can contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122.
