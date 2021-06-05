Thunder Bay police and fire inspectors are investigating a pair of suspicious fires that damaged two properties on the city’s south side, early Friday morning.
Crews arrived to find heavy flames from the rear of a garage on the 200 block of South Syndicate Avenue. A second alarm was sounded and the fire was brought under control, saving the structure. The garage suffered moderate damage and there were no injuries.
