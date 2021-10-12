And the winner is . . .

Fort William Rotary president Dawn Sebesta, centre, reaches in to

pull out the winning ticket for this year’s lottery house on Monday

as rotary members Bob Hookham, left, and Robert Moore hold the drum.

 By Jodi Lundmark, CJ Staff

Katrina Sutherland is the winner of this year’s Fort William Rotary

Lottery House, worth more than $640,000.

The winning ticket for the five-bedroom Bishop Court house was drawn

on Monday by Fort William Rotary president Dawn Sebesta, who noted

this year’s move to online ticket sales saw the draw sell out in just

five weeks.

Last year’s house lottery draw saw ticket sales slow after the Covid

pandemic first hit and Sebesta said it was a tough go at first.

“We weren’t sure how to handle it and we had to develop something the

first year so people could go online.”

This year, they had online tickets sales ready from the start as the

pandemic restrictions in the spring left Fort William Rotary unable

to host open houses.

“It was still hard as we couldn’t offer visits of the house for

people who were buying tickets, but we did have virtual tours on the

website,” said Sebesta.

“It was amazing. We truly thank the city; they bought 16,000 tickets

in five short weeks. We never expected that.”

Online ticket sales is definitely something the rotary club will

continue in future house lotteries.

Through the house lottery, Fort William Rotary raised $570,000 which

the club will donate to local charities. In the past, the

organization has donated to the Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences

Foundation, George Jeffrey Children’s Foundation, Wilderness

Discovery and Shelter House Thunder Bay.

Knowing that the money stays local is what Sebesta believes drives

the community to continue to support the house lottery year after year.

“This money isn’t going anywhere but here to help people and I think

that’s the major reason why we do so well wth this,” she said.

After Sutherland’s ticket was drawn, Sebesta called to deliver the

good news, ultimately leaving a voicemail.