Katrina Sutherland is the winner of this year’s Fort William Rotary
Lottery House, worth more than $640,000.
The winning ticket for the five-bedroom Bishop Court house was drawn
on Monday by Fort William Rotary president Dawn Sebesta, who noted
this year’s move to online ticket sales saw the draw sell out in just
five weeks.
Last year’s house lottery draw saw ticket sales slow after the Covid
pandemic first hit and Sebesta said it was a tough go at first.
“We weren’t sure how to handle it and we had to develop something the
first year so people could go online.”
This year, they had online tickets sales ready from the start as the
pandemic restrictions in the spring left Fort William Rotary unable
to host open houses.
“It was still hard as we couldn’t offer visits of the house for
people who were buying tickets, but we did have virtual tours on the
website,” said Sebesta.
“It was amazing. We truly thank the city; they bought 16,000 tickets
in five short weeks. We never expected that.”
Online ticket sales is definitely something the rotary club will
continue in future house lotteries.
Through the house lottery, Fort William Rotary raised $570,000 which
the club will donate to local charities. In the past, the
organization has donated to the Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences
Foundation, George Jeffrey Children’s Foundation, Wilderness
Discovery and Shelter House Thunder Bay.
Knowing that the money stays local is what Sebesta believes drives
the community to continue to support the house lottery year after year.
“This money isn’t going anywhere but here to help people and I think
that’s the major reason why we do so well wth this,” she said.
After Sutherland’s ticket was drawn, Sebesta called to deliver the
good news, ultimately leaving a voicemail.
