A veteran Northwestern Ontario doctor is being remembered for his sense of humour and friendly manner, as well as his role in helping improve working conditions for doctors practising in the remote North.
William (Bill) Sutherland died Sunday at Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Centre, his family said. He was 83.
Those who worked with the tall, British-born Sutherland at Manitouwadge General Hospital (MGH) in the 1990s recalled his down-to-earth style, despite being a graduate of one of the top medical schools in London, England.
