Residents of a home in Thunder Bay’s north side were lucky that police happened to be driving by Tuesday morning, a fire official says.
The officer noticed a fire inside a car port attached to the home in the 600 block of Strand Avenue shortly before 9 a.m.
After notifying the homeowners, who then left the home, the city fire service arrived to battle the blaze.
A sport utility vehicle and pickup truck appeared to be ablaze, but were able to be put out before anything spread inside the home.
There ended up being only minimal damage to the home, and significant damage to the vehicles.
Nobody was injured, but at least one vehicle appeared to be totally destroyed, Platoon Chief John Russak, of Thunder Bay Fire Rescue, told The Chronicle-Journal. The cause of the fire was not yet known.
