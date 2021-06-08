Thunder Bay bakeries and restaurants are infusing rainbow everything into their sweet treats in support of Take Home TBay: Dessert Days.
Eleven locations have created dessert features that celebrate diversity.
For every Dessert Days treat sold until Sunday, $1 will be donated to United Way of Thunder Bay and Rainbow Collective Thunder Bay. Take Home TBay is an initiative led by GenNext Thunder Bay.
See the full story with picture in the print and digital editions of The Chronicle-Journal.
