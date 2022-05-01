A Kenora man has been fined $7,500 and banned from hunting for a year for shooting a moose calf while it was swimming in a lake in Wabakimi Provincial Park.
A provincial investigation determined that Jonathon Parrino was hunting in the area of Heathcote Lake on Oct. 8 2020 when he shot the moose, even though the season for hunting calf moose was closed.
It’s illegal in Ontario to shoot a game animal when it’s swimming, even if a hunter possesses a proper game seal to claim it.
Parrino pleaded guilty to the offence last month in Kenora court, a provincial news release said Friday.
Wabakimi park is located north-west of Armstrong.
