Thunder Bay Symphony Orchestra volunteers Brenda Gillespie, Hilda Postenka, Rob Van Wyck, Bettina Siebenmann, Diane Aldrich, Barb Nicol, Johan Terpstra and Carol Conway work at the Grassroots Church at 1250 Balmoral Street, setting out hundreds of preserves, syrups, coffee, cheese and fruit that are available today through Saturday during the annual TBSO Christmas Fruit and Cheese fundraiser.