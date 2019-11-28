With winter weather here, it’s a good time to stock up on vitamin C with citrus fruit.
The annual Thunder Bay Symphony Orchestra (TBSO) winter fruit and cheese fundraising event is underway with plenty of oranges, apples and grapefruit ready for the picking.
Everyone is welcome to come and choose from a wide selection of three varieties of oranges, Texas ruby-red grapefruit, three varieties of Ontario apples (macintosh, gala and spartan), California mandarins and navels, more than 50 varieties of specialty cheese, more than 800 jars of jams, jelly, chutney and relish preserves, local honey, maple syrup and locally roasted coffee. Half bags of the fruit are also available.
See the full story in the print and digital editions of The Chronicle-Journal.
