Setting out tasty food

Thunder Bay Symphony Orchestra volunteers Brenda Gillespie, Hilda Postenka, Rob Van Wyck, Bettina Siebenmann, Diane Aldrich, Barb Nicol, Johan Terpstra and Carol Conway work at the Grassroots Church at 1250 Balmoral Street, setting out hundreds of preserves, syrups, coffee, cheese and fruit that are available today through Saturday during the annual TBSO Christmas Fruit and Cheese fundraiser.

 Sandi Krasowski

With winter weather here, it’s a good time to stock up on vitamin C with citrus fruit.

The annual Thunder Bay Symphony Orchestra (TBSO) winter fruit and cheese fundraising event is underway with plenty of oranges, apples and grapefruit ready for the picking.

Everyone is welcome to come and choose from a wide selection of three varieties of oranges, Texas ruby-red grapefruit, three varieties of Ontario apples (macintosh, gala and spartan), California mandarins and navels, more than 50 varieties of specialty cheese, more than 800 jars of jams, jelly, chutney and relish preserves, local honey, maple syrup and locally roasted coffee. Half bags of the fruit are also available.

