A structural fire on Thunder Bay’s south side is being investigated as suspicious. Thunder Bay Fire Rescue responded to the fire around 8:30 a.m. on Sunday in the 700 block of North Syndicate Avenue.
Heavy smoke was showing from the side door and a window of the home when fire crews arrived on scene. A second alarm was ordered while the initial crew quickly prepared and deployed a rapid attack and search of the residence.
More heavy smoke was found in the interior of the building and a contents fire was found and quickly extinguished in the basement.
Fire crews provided ventilation and entered the building to finish searching for an occupants. It was determined no one was inside the building at the time of the fire.
Fire command officers deemed the blaze suspicious and smoke and heat damage was extensive in the home.
The fire is being treated as a crime scene with it being investigated by the Thunder Bay Police Service and Thunder Bay Fire Rescue.
No one was injured in the incident.
