Public health officials in the Sioux Lookout and Kenora regions are warning about a spike in the number of cases of a common sexually transmittable disease.
According to the Northwestern Health Unit, there were nearly 140 confirmed cases of syphilis last year within its jurisdiction, more than 20 per cent more than in 2021.
“Just over 50 per cent of the cases in 2022 were identified in the Sioux Lookout (region) and 42 per cent were in the Kenora region,” the health unit said Wednesday in a news release.
Syphilis, which can cause sores and lead to more serious ailments if left untreated, is most commonly spread through unprotected sex.
“Many people have no symptoms, which is why it is important to get tested if a person is at risk,” said Dr. Kit Young-Hoon, the health unit’s medical officer of health.
Syphilis is treatable with antibiotics. Treatment, which is covered by OHIP, “prevents complications and the further spread of infection,” Young-Hoon said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.