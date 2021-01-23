Thunder Bay welcomed the first Syrian family on Feb. 11, 2016 as a part
of the Canadian government’s massive resettlement program.
The resettlement program — Operation Syrian Refugees — was the Canadian
response to the dire humanitarian crisis in Syria as the result of a
civil war that killed hundreds of thousands of people.
The Syrian civil war, started in March of 2011, is still ongoing and
has displaced millions.
Last week, a cross-country virtual celebration was held to mark the
five-year anniversary of the Syrian newcomers to Canada.
The online celebration had some 700 participants including Prime
Minister Justin Trudeau and newly-appointed Transport Minister Omar
Alghabra — the first Syrian Canadian minister in cabinet — taking part.
Nassim Al Kweyder remembers well that frigid February morning when the
family of six arrived at Thunder Bay International Airport.
“I arrived at Thunder Bay airport and there was many people — they met
us and I was surprised when they welcomed us,” said Al Kweyder.
While in Lebanon, Al Kweyder had heard many good things about Canada
including that it is the best country in the world.
See the full story in the print and digital editions of The
Chronicle-Journal.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.