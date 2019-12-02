As part of a big family, the Hnatiw sisters said they can’t imagine not having anywhere to go for Christmas.
“To me Christmas is huge,” said Chantell Hnatiw. “I have such an amazing family, we’re always together.”
So when her sister Jamie Hnatiw asked Chantell to help her organize a Christmas Charity Craft Show to contribute to the annual Christmas Day meal at the Dew Drop Inn, Chantell jumped at the opportunity.
“They help all year round but especially at Christmas it’s really important,” said Chantell. “People who are homeless or that don’t have family at least they have somewhere to go and have dinner and have people around they can talk to.”
