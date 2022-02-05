Thunder Bay Police Service Supt. Dan Taddeo has been appointed as acting deputy chief of police.
This news comes after the suspension of Ryan Hughes as the deputy chief while an investigation takes place.
The Thunder Bay Police Services Board made the decision after a meeting on Friday morning.
Taddeo has been a member of the Thunder Bay Police Service since 1988 and will take on the role as acting deputy chief of police immediately, according to a news release.
“I would like to thank acting deputy chief Taddeo for taking on this role for the Thunder Bay Police Service, assisting Chief Hauth in providing our communities with appropriate and effective policing,” said Kristen Oliver, chair of the Thunder Bay Police Services Board.
“We look forward to working with him in this new capacity.”
