A partnership between the Kiwanis Club of Thunder Bay and the local Staples store will benefit two area schools.
For 17 years, Staples and the Kiwanis Club of Thunder Bay have teamed up to support elementary students with their school support program.
“Community is what we are all about,” said Lisa Thoms, general manager of Staples Thunder Bay. “We are the working and learning company inspiring people to work smarter, learn more and grow everyday.”
A big part of that community spirit is also about helping children have a better chance at receiving a good education.
In a normal year, funds are raised through a number of initiatives like barbecues, but this year’s fundraiser was done through customer donations at the Staples checkout counter.
Staples store associates were able to collect more than $3,200 and the Kiwanis Club donated $500 to bring the total to $3,706.03.
“With so many students doing their education from home . . . we definitely needed to support this cause and do everything we could,” added Thoms, about the challenges of the COVID-19 virus.
The motto of the Kiwanis International is serving the children of the world and this program is a way for the Kiwanis Club of Thunder Bay to support that goal.
“We usually have a barbecue that raises money and unfortunately we couldn’t do that . . . but we do what we can,” said Don MacDougall, of the Kiwanis Club of Thunder Bay.
This year, students from Whitefish Valley Public School and St. Pius X will benefit from the donation.
“We are very thankful for our partnership with Staples Thunder Bay and along with the Kiwanis Thunder Bay,” said Pino Tassone, director of education for the Thunder Bay Catholic District School Board.
Tassone said that donations are important, particularly for schools in both boards, where fundraising is difficult during the pandemic.
Schools can choose what to spend the funds on and in the past have used the donations for technology and textbooks.
Tassone called the Staples and Kiwanis Club donation a teachable moment for students and that it’s a way to inspire students to also give back to the community.
