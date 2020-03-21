A cold morning did not deter people from lining up outside the Thunder Bay Food Bank on Friday as bags were filled with non-perishables by volunteers and employees of the Regional Food Distribution Association from the back of a truck.
It was the second day of the RFDA’s tailgate food bank in response to the global COVID-19 pandemic and Volker Kromm, executive director of the organization that supplies the city’s food banks and feeding programs, said he expects to see more people every week.
“I think we’re going to get a lot of people who are going to be coming here,” said Kromm. “A lot of people have been laid off, or people having multiple jobs and they’re going to find it’s not going to reach.”
In order to implement social distancing and prevent people from gathering in confined spaces, the city’s food banks have either temporarily ceased operations, to be replaced by the tailgate food bank, or changed how they do things by providing ready-made hampers at the door.
Kromm said the Thunder Bay Food Bank normally sees about 130 people every week so, as they prepared for the tailgate foodbank, the RFDA packed hampers for 180 people.
