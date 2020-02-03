Not even a home renovation could keep an annual tradition from happening this year as the Renner family hosted their Super Bowl tailgate party in Thunder Bay without a kitchen sink or countertops.
Courtney Renner, whose family has held the party for the last two decades, said she was seriously considering cancelling but decided last week to hold it anyway.
“It wouldn’t have felt the same watching the game, just the three of us,” said Renner of her husband and young son. “There would have been a hole in my heart.”
Anne Clarke, family friend and long-time participant in the parties who has collected photos from the last 12 years or so, said she would have shown up anyway.
“It’s so much fun,” said Clarke. “And we eat like crazy. I take a vacation day, it’s the first one on my list.”
On Sunday the family was expecting around 20 people to their gathering which begins each year in their driveway cooking food and sharing drinks, before moving indoors to pick teams in their pool and then sitting down to watch the game.
“This is the warmest it’s ever been,” said Renner. “Usually we’re all wearing our snowsuits.”
