Though it’s well into fall, provincial officials warn that some parts of Northwestern Ontario remain at risk for forest fires.
According to the Aviation, Forest Fire and Emergency Services (AFFES) agency, the hazard remains high in the Kenora, Red Lake, Dryden, Fort Frances districts, including some areas south of Sioux Lookout.
The hazard is moderate in the Thunder Bay and Nipigon districts, although some parts of the Nipigon area received heavy rainfall on Wednesday.
No new fires had been recorded so far this week.
The number of fires were low this season compared to 2021. So far this year, there have been 268 fires across the province compared to the 10-year average of 821, according to statistics complied by the AFFES agency.
