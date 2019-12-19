A tag-team between Pop’s Kettle Corn and Canadian Tire in Thunder Bay has generated thousands of dollars for the Salvation Army Kettle campaign.
This year, a total of $5,273 was given to the kettle campaign in the city from the partnership involving Canadian Tire at Thunder Centre and Canadian Tire on Arthur Street.
The promotion, called From My Kettle to Your Kettle, sold the popular Pop’s Kettle Corn inside both Canadian Tire stores. For every bag sold, $1 was donated to the kettle campaign, with the store and Pop’s Kettle Corn each giving 50 cents per bag. This is the fourth year of the partnership.
See the full story in the print and digital editions of The Chronicle-Journal.
