Greenstone provincial police are warning residents about a Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) scam that’s making the rounds again, this time with a new twist.
Police said this week scammers have been contacting potential victims with a recording that references the name of a local police officer.
In the CRA scam, fraudsters typically say that victims owe the agency funds that can be paid by credit card, money transfers or gift cards.
Scammers often say victims will go to jail if they don’t pay up. They may also demand gift card numbers and other personal information, such as social insurance numbers, police warn.
“The CRA will never request by email, text or phone, any personal information such as passport, credit card or bank account information,” a provincial news release said.
Fraudsters have also been recently posing as Canada Border Agency (CBA) officials. In one case earlier this month, a Kingston, Ont. woman was bilked out of $30,000 by someone claiming to be from the CBA.
As of Sept. 30, Canadians have so year lost $163 million to various telephone and Internet-based scams, according to the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre. Police say lost money is usually not recovered.
Suspected frauds can be reported to the centre at 1-888-495-8501.
