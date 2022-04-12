Marathon taxi fares are to set to spike by 16 per cent as the town’s lone cab company seeks to cover hefty increases in operating costs.
If the rate increases are approved by the municipality, the cost of an-town ride is to go up to $15 from the current rate of $12.25.
A management report says the proposed rate increases are “not unreasonable” given the rise in the cost of gasoline and other operating expenses.
Town council was to mull the proposed increases at Monday’s regular meeting.
When the town revamped its taxi bylaw earlier this year, existing operator Payne’s Taxi was the only company to apply for a licence.
