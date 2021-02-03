Tbaytel customers found themselves without cellphone service Tuesday morning and couldn’t make calls, access data or use Single Mobility System (SMS). Calls into Tbaytel by The Chronicle-Journal and left messages were unanswered Tuesday.
Most of the service was restored by mid-morning and a late afternoon news release from Tbaytel said technicians are continuing to monitor the situation.
The release also urges “any customers experiencing issues with their Tbaytel mobility service outside of this issue are encouraged to contact Tbaytel’s 24-hour technical support team at 807-623-4400 or toll-free at 1-800- 264-9501.”
