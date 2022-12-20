Tbaytel will be launching 5G services starting in the New Year.
“5G networks will enhance our mobile experience providing us opportunities to reimagine how we use our smartphones and connected devices,” said Dan Topatigh, president and chief executive officer of Tbaytel, in a news release. “It will bring faster data speeds for downloads and streaming, larger network capacities to support more connected customers and continuous network reliability to enrich Tbaytel’s overall mobile experience.”
The service will be available in core areas of the city in January with continued expansion throughout the year.
Sixty 5G capable sites will be operational throughout the city and Tbaytel has plans to expand to regional markets by the end of 2023.
“Investing in our wireless networks to expand coverage and bring the latest in wireless technology has always been our priority because this is our neighbourhood and we are proud to have built the largest wireless network in Northern Ontario,” said Topatigh. “The launch of 5G is the next phase with significant effort and planning put into the design, build and optimizations of the network to ensure our customers can take advantage of the 5G experience. As other industries like transportation, mining, healthcare and entertainment evolve, Tbaytel’s 5G network will provide the backbone and support for emerging applications and devices.”
Tbaytel is partnering with Rogers and Ericsson, an international telecommunications company, to build and optimize the 5G network.
“We are delighted to be working alongside the team at Tbaytel to bring the world’s best mobile wireless technology to Thunder Bay and beyond in 2023,” said Jeanette Irekvist, Ericsson’s vice-president and head of customer unit Canada. “5G offers faster speeds and lower latency that will provide an enhanced experience to consumers and will open innovative new technological capabilities that will support vital industries and enterprises in northern Ontario in areas including mining, forestry, and transportation.”
Customers should ensure they have a Tbaytel 5G certified smartphone to be ready for the launch of the network. A list of compatible smartphones can be found at tbaytel.net/5G or individuals can visit any Tbaytel Store or Tbaytel authorized dealer.
