Two new confirmed cases of COVID-19 were reported in the Thunder Bay District on Wednesday. This comes just a day after there were zero patients with the virus in the Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Centre.
The hospital’s incident manager, Dr. Stewart Kennedy, said he felt like the carpet was pulled out from under him when he learned of the two new cases on Wednesday, but it also wasn’t unexpected.
“This coronavirus is a bit of a rollercoaster,” he said in the TBRHSC’s daily situation report. Both individuals who tested positive most recently are stable and in the COVID-19 unit.
(See the full story in the print and digital editions of The Chronicle-Journal)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.