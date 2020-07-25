The province has earmarked $1.2 million for an Indigenous-based, around-the-clock community outreach program that will act as “the first point of contact” with Kenora’s homeless.
At an announcement in Kenora Friday, Kenora-Rainy River MPP and Indigenous Affairs Minister Greg Rickford called the funding “a direct response to the ongoing crisis in Kenora’s downtown.”
The seven-days-per-week program to be overseen by the Kenora Bear Clan Patrol is to be staffed with 14 full-time and two on-call outreach workers, as well as two office workers.
