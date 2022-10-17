An expansion of Ontario’s existing health team network is expected to create a seamless experience for patients when they travel across Northwestern Ontario for health care, whether that’s to a hospital, long-term care home or mental-health service.
On Friday, the province announced that a new health team would be established in the Thunder Bay district, as well as one covering the Dryden, Red Lake and Sioux Lookout areas.
The arrangements “help patients experience easier transitions from one provider to another, with one patient record and one care plan being shared between their health care providers for a continuous patient story,” a Ministry of Health news release said.
The additional networks brings the total health teams across the province to 54, the release said.
Details about where the Northwestern Ontario health teams are to be headquartered, and how many people will staff them, wasn’t available Friday.
Between 2021 and 2022, the province spent $48.4 million on digital health and virtual care projects, with 229 approved health team projects impacting over 792,000 patients, a provincial backgrounder said.
