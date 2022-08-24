Technical problems affecting The Chronicle-Journal's main computing system continue to impede our production process. This will affect delivery of the print edition.
While Thursday's paper will not be delivered on time, we are cautiously optimistic that the print edition will arrive later in the day.
"Due to a supply chain challenge, it's uncertain when our servers will be fully restored," said managing editor Greg Giddens. “In the meantime, our entire staff is making every effort to serve our readers as best we can.”
Adjustments to our process on Wednesday helped us restore the digital edition. We expect Thursday's paper to be available as PDFs for those subscribers.
The Chronicle-Journal apologizes for any inconvenience to our loyal readers.
