High school students from across Thunder Bay have the opportunity to get help with homework, plan a post-secondary path and learn how to manage their finances thanks to the new Raise the Grade program which takes place at the Boys and Girls Clubs of Thunder Bay centre Tuesdays and Thursdays from 6-8 p.m.
Kristen Anderson, program co-ordinator for the Raise the Grade program, says it is an educational tool that empowers youths and supports them through their time in secondary school to graduation and beyond.
“We are really fortunate to have a program grant through Boys and Girls Clubs of Canada and RBC Future-launch, which enabled us to build a teen technology centre at the Boys and Girls Clubs,” she said.
Teenagers from all high schools in the city can use the technology centre, which features 10 new computers and gives access to any word processing software that they need. The program will also be accessed online.
“In addition, we provide mentorship opportunities with members from RBC staff and Frontier College and students are able to plan their post-secondary education, plan for life and get academic assistance or homework help,” said Anderson.
“It’s really an all-encompassing program.”
There is a financial literacy workshop planned to help students learn how to budget their money, do their taxes and plan financially for post-secondary education.
Raise the Grade organizers have partnered with community agencies and individuals who will come in and speak about career choices or how to prepare for a future career. Anderson used the carpentry profession as an example and said they can have someone from the carpenters union come in to tell the students about what courses they need to be taking in high school, what they should focus on in college, the math skills that someone might need and the demand for the job.
“Primarily, students in grade 9 to 12, or a high school graduate that is really not sure of the direction they want to go in, we can help them to investigate their strengths, their interests and their skills and work with them to help them apply specifically to employment opportunities,” she said.
The program was planned to start on Nov. 12 and people from the community are invited to drop in and check out the technology centre, meet the staff and enjoy some refreshments.
For more information or to refer students, email raisethegradetbay@gmail.com.
