Is it me or has summer been a little weird this year?
Although I only have last year to compare, it seems that this year we have had less sunny and hot days than in 2021. Or maybe it’s just that we tend to idealize past times?
Anyway, even with the weather being more unpredictable than usual, the Red Rock Public Library was lucky to have a nice afternoon for the Teddy Bear’s Picnic last Thursday.
At 2 p.m., the first attendees arrived at the marina and soon, the picnic shelter and surrounding green areas became a bustling hub of activity, welcoming 45 children who, not wanting to waste any time, ran to enjoy a bouncy castle, made bubbles of all sizes, drew colourful rainbows with sidewalk chalk or just played with their friends and their teddy bears.
The Nipigon District Family Health Team was in charge of the Boo Boo Bear Clinic, and they provided assistance to all the beloved stuffies that got scratches while having fun.
Before the snacks were provided, Ella L., the Library’s summer student, read The Teddy Bear Picnic, by Jimmy Kennedy.
Nancy Carrier, head librarian at the Red Rock Public Library, expressed her enthusiasm for the amazing response to this event, and thanked all the attendees for their presence, to the Friends of the RRPL for sponsoring the event, and to the Red Rock Township Public Works Department for helping set up the area for this activity.
• • •
Summer Fun has been a program that provides all kinds of activities to entertain children between age 2 and 14 years old from Red Rock and surrounding areas, during the summer break.
After not having this programming running for a couple of years due COVID-19 guidelines, this year the Township of Red Rock brought Summer Fun back, this time with Courtney Van Horne in charge of it.
During the seven weeks that the program lasted, children and teens enjoyed nature hikes, visits to the library, crafts that put their creativity to work, outdoor games, a bowling league, fun afternoons at the Splash Pad, dressed up days, music, and many other activities.
“This was our first year back after COVID and it was a new learning experience for all of us,” Van Horne said.
Van Horne also counted the help of high school students, Charlotte R. and Carsyn T.
“It was really great seeing the children have something fun to do this summer with other kids, and it was fun to help create some craft and activity ideas for the kids,” Charlotte said, about her experience as a Summer Student.
Van Horne also recognized the invaluable support from businesses like Saunders Foodland, Dampier’s Offshore Variety Store and Red Pebbles Café.
The Red Rock Public Library and the Red Rock Volunteer Fire Department were also important parts of Summer Fun.
"It was a busy summer with some not-so-nice weather but we made the best of what we had,” Van Horne said. “From what I’ve heard around town it was an overall great experience for everyone that participated and that is priceless to me.”
• • •
If you have a story to tell, I’d love to hear it. Find me on Facebook as Ale Interian.
Until the next time.
