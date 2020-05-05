A teen female has been charged with murder in the death of 14-year-old Kayliegh Ivall.
A 14-year-old female, who cannot be named in accordance with the Youth Criminal Justice Act, is facing a charge of first-degree murder.
Kayliegh’s body was discovered by a passerby on April 27 in the area of Arundel Street and Lyon Boulevard and an investigation into her death began by the Thunder Bay Police Service’s criminal investigation, major crimes and forensic identification units.
A post-mortem was done in Toronto on Thursday.
Police identified the 14-year-old suspect through their investigation and the teen was arrested and charged on Monday afternoon.
The accused appeared in bail court on Tuesday and remains in custody. She has another court date set for Thursday.
The investigation is ongoing and if anyone has any information in relation to this incident they are asked to call the dedicated tip line for this case at 684-1545.
