A second person has been charged in Thunder Bay in the death of a B.C. man at a north-side motel.
A 16-year-old Toronto boy, who cannot be named in accordance with the Youth Criminal Justice Act, has been arrested in the death of Paul Vivier of Victoria, B.C.
City police went to the Midtown Inn on North Cumberland Street around 10:20 p.m. on Saturday following reports of a disturbance and an injured male.
