A 14-year-old Longlac girl died Monday afternoon after an all-terrain vehicle she was riding rolled over.
Anishinabek Police Service (APS) said the girl suffered “a serious head injury” when the ATV rolled around 2 p.m. on Ginoogaming First Nation’s Catlonite Road.
She succumbed to her injuries while being brought to hospital, police said. At the request of her family, her name is not being released, a followup APS new release said Wednesday.
