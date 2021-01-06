Thunder Bay police are asking the public to help them find a missing 14-year-old girl.
Police said Kaitlyn Todish was last seen last Wednesday in the 100 block of Elmwood Crescent in the city’s south side.
She is described as white, five-feet, two inches tall and 110 pounds, with short brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a black jacket, black plants and black boots, police said.
Anyone with information can contact city police at 684-1200.
