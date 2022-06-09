A 14-year-old youth accused in connection with last month’s death of a 56-year-old Dryden-area man has been released from custody “on a number of conditions,” provincial police say.
Police said Gregory George suffered serious injuries on May 13 during a break-and-enter at a Wabigoon Lake Ojibway Nation home.
George later died in hospital, police said. A cause of death has not been released.
On May 27, police said, the accused youth was arrested and charged with aggravated assault and break and enter.
The name of the accused can’t be released because the person is under age 18. Police didn’t specify what type of conditions apply to the accused’s release from custody.
The accused is to appear in Dryden court on July 12, a provincial news release said. None of the charges have been proven in court.
